Something 'Wicked' is coming to Broadway Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Broadway Grand Rapids' next season begins with Broadway’s biggest blockbuster, Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz, on stage at DeVos Performance Hall.

Following Wicked is one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Les Misérables returns in November.

Next is Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which tells the inspiring true story of King’s rise to stardom.

The Bodyguard, based on the smash hit film, featuring some of the biggest selling songs of all time will heat up the stage in March.

Completing the season is the Tony® Award-winning Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I.

In addition, Broadway Grand Rapids will present two special events next season. The perfect kick-off to holiday season, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, will be here for one performance in December.

The return of the percussive hit, Stomp will bring some new surprises to the stage for three nights in January, 2018.

All events will be presented at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids.

For more information on the upcoming event, visit broadwaygrandrapids.com.

