WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell's death ruled suicide

Elisha Anderson, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 1:58 PM. EDT May 18, 2017

DETROIT, MICH. - The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of musician Chris Cornell as a suicide, saying he was hanged.

The office released a statement this afternoon:

"The Medical Examiner has completed the autopsy on 52-year-old Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden musician who died last night in Detroit. The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time."

Come back to the Free Press for more information on this developing story.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press

WZZM

Soundgarden, Audioslave singer Chris Cornell dies in Detroit as possible suicide

WZZM

Condolences pour in for late Seattle rocker Chris Cornell

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories