St. Cecilia Music Center announces 2017-2018 concert lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - St. Cecilia Music Center has announced the 2017-2018 concert season lineup.

According to the venue, concerts will feature the best musicians in chamber, jazz and folk music.

The following musicians will appear on the Royce Auditorium stage beginning on October 26, 2017:

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will perform three times during the season with CMS Artistic Directors Wu Han and David Finckel featured in two of the three concerts. Performances include the works of Mozart, Brahms, Dvořák and Beethovan among other prolific composers works on November 2, January 18 and April 19.

The 11th season of SCMC's Jazz Series, appropriately entitled "The Encore Season" as it brings back some favorite performers in the previous 10 years. This season will feature four concerts with the best jazz artists on the world stage, who have all appeared at SCMC and received outstanding accolades: GRAMMY-winning bassist Christian McBride will perform on November 16; Contemporary Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau will appear on November 30; GRAMMY-winning vocalist Gregory Porter will perform on February 22; and multi-GRAMMY nominated baritone vocalist Kurt Elling will appear on March 22.

Singer/songwriter Judy Collins will make her first appearance at SCMC on February 1 and Leo Kottke will return by popular demand on October 26. The Acoustic Café Series in partnership with the syndicated radio show of the same name and its host Rob Reinhart, will bring these two legends of folk to the 2017/2018 season, with additional concerts to be announced later in the year.

Series subscription tickets and single tickets are available now by calling St. Cecilia Music Center at 616-459-2224 or visiting the box office at 24 Ransom Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

