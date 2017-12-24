The Ultimate Holiday Playlist

Gold Treble Clef Ornament with Christmas Tree (Photo: articgoneape)

Everyone knows that Christmas music time is the most special time of the year - so we've compiled a playlist that covers a little bit of everything - from pop to rock to jazz and everything in between! Enjoy!

1. Winter Wonderland by Johnny Mathis

2. Hark The Herald Angels Sing by Carrie Underwood

3. There's No Place Like Home (For the Holidays) by Bob Allen

4. Feliz Navidad by Celine Dion

5. Wrapped in Red by Kelly Clarkson

6. Hallejuah by Pentatonix

7. Rocking Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee

8. It Must Have been Ol' Santa Claus by Harry Conick Jr.

9. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by The Jackson 5

10. All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Cary (obviously)

11. Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town by Bruce Springsteen

12. Dominic The Donkey by Lou Monte

13. Let It Snow by Michale Buble

14. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays by NYSNC

15. Do You Hear What I Hear by Whitney Houston

16. Please Come Home for Christmas by The Eagles

17. You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch by Thurl Ravenscroft

18. Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande

19. Text Me Merry Christmas (feat. Kristen Bell) by Straight No Chaser

20. Christmas Time Is Here by Vince Guaraldi Trio

21. Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley

22. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by Ledisi

