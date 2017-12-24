The Ultimate Holiday Playlist

Everyone knows that Christmas music time is the most special time of the year - so we've compiled a playlist that covers a little bit of everything - from pop to rock to jazz and everything in between! Enjoy!
1. Winter Wonderland by Johnny Mathis
2. Hark The Herald Angels Sing by Carrie Underwood
3. There's No Place Like Home (For the Holidays) by Bob Allen
4. Feliz Navidad by Celine Dion
5. Wrapped in Red by Kelly Clarkson
6. Hallejuah by Pentatonix
7. Rocking Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee
8. It Must Have been Ol' Santa Claus by Harry Conick Jr.
9. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by The Jackson 5
10. All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Cary (obviously)
11. Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town by Bruce Springsteen
12. Dominic The Donkey by Lou Monte
13. Let It Snow by Michale Buble
14. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays by NYSNC
15. Do You Hear What I Hear by Whitney Houston
16. Please Come Home for Christmas by The Eagles
17. You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch by Thurl Ravenscroft
18. Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande
19. Text Me Merry Christmas (feat. Kristen Bell) by Straight No Chaser
20. Christmas Time Is Here by Vince Guaraldi Trio
21. Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley
22. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by Ledisi
