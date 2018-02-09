The Verve Pipe takes over My West Michigan

The Verve Pipe

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Brian Vander Ark, Lou Musa and Channing Lee from The Verve Pipe stopped by to guest-host My West Michigan ahead of their show in town.

You can see The Verve Pipe on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information, please visit http://www.20monroelive.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV