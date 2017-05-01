WLAV announces Summertime Blues Concert Series lineup

Musician playing the saxophone - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - WLAV has announced the 97LAV Village Motorsports Summertime Blues Concert Series lineup.

2017 will mark the 25th anniversary of the series and the line-up includes some of the most popular acts from years past.

The Summertime Blues Series will kick on Wednesday, June 14 and run through August 16 on every Wednesday inside the DeltaPlex parking lot.

Parking is free for everyone and motorcycles and classic cars are able to park inside the concert venue. The concerts are also free.

New to the Summertime Blues Concert Series this summer is Tony Gates' "Tone's Home Grown" series where local bands will the opportunity to be one of the opening acts. Bands and singers will submit their name into WLAV to be selected as one of nine opening acts to perform throughout the series.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with "Tone's Home Grown" opening acts taking stage at 6:30 p.m., with the national acts hitting the stage at 7:30 p.m.

2017 Summertime Blues Series lineup

June 14: Coco Montoya

June 21: Selwyn Birchwood

June 28: Larry McCray

July 12: Eric Gales

July 19: Walter Trout

July 26: Big James & the Chicago Playboys

August 2: Scotty Bratcher

August 9: Jake Kershaw

For more information, click here.

