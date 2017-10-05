GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - P!NK is coming to Grand Rapids in March 2018, and the city is going to light up in her honor.

The Blue Bridge will be lit up pink in lieu of the announcement.

P!NK will perform at the Van Andel Arena on Sunday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Oct. 13 at 10:00 a.m.

