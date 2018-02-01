Bill Belichick's shirt, Trump's tweets: 10 strange prop bets for Super Bowl

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown with Chris Hogan #15 in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Championship Game on January 21, 2018. (Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - While the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles have been preparing for Super Bowl LII on Sunday, oddsmakers have been racking their brains to capitalize on one of the game's annual traditions: Proposition bets.

Colloquially known as "prop bets" — or, to one former bookie, "sucker bets" — these potential wagers range from the weird and wacky to the incredibly obscure and granular. While the craziest prop bets aren't offered in Las Vegas, where gambling laws require sportsbooks to stick to in-game action, they're out there — and they seem to get a bit stranger every year.

Here are some of the weirdest prop bets for Super Bowl LII, courtesy of online sportsbook Bovada LV.

What color will Pink's hair be when she starts to sing the National Anthem?

White/blonde: 5/4

Pink/red: 7/4

Blue/purple: 5/1

Brown/black: 5/1

Green: 5/1

Will Pink be airborne at any point during her singing of the National Anthem?

Yes: 5/2

No: 1/4

The number of tweets by President Donald Trump on Feb. 4:

Over/under: 5

What color will Bill Belichick’s shirt be at kickoff?

Blue: 4/5

Gray: 3/2

Red: 15/2

White: 15/2

Will former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb's vomiting incident from Super Bowl XXXIX be mentioned during the TV broadcast?

Yes: 3/2

No: 1/2

Will Justin Timberlake cover a Prince song during halftime?

Yes: 2/1

No: 1/3

How many times will "wardrobe malfunction" be mentioned during the TV broadcast? (Note: From kickoff to final whistle, not including halftime.)

Over 1.5 times: 17/10

Under 1.5 times: 2/5

Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?

Teammtes: 2/1

God: 4/1

City: 5/1

Coach: 7/1

Owner: 10/1

Family: 16/1

None of the above: 2/1

Which number will be higher?

Kickoff temperature in Minnesota: 2/3

Total points scored in the first quarter: 11/10

Which number will be higher?

Points scored by the Patriots in Super Bowl LII: EVEN (1/1)

Points and assists recorded by Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving vs. Portland: 5/7

