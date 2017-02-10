FBHW: Jimmy Kimmel tracks down Cheeto buyer

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
Rep. Justin Amash holds town hall meeting
-
Second trial clears man convicted in 2007
-
Couple charged with soliciting teens for sex
-
Former employee formally charged with abuse
-
Woman's family sues for abuse by staffmember
-
Sites name best pizza places in Michigan
-
Poll: Trump support slipping among women
-
Abused dog undergoes surgery
-
Fire at Muskegon medical marijuana grow site
More Stories
-
Man witnessing assault in Holland shoots attackerFeb 10, 2017, 2:04 a.m.
-
Immigrant advocates in Michigan cheer federal court rulingFeb 10, 2017, 6:41 a.m.
-
Snow Days festival kicks off in Grand RapidsFeb 10, 2017, 6:17 a.m.