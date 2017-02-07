WZZM
Rosie O'Donnell offers to play Steve Bannon on 'SNL'

President Donald J. Trump's inauguration speech

Andie Judson, WCNC 7:46 AM. EST February 07, 2017

Comedian Melissa McCarthy made headlines this past weekend when she transformed into Press Secretary Sean Spicer for Saturday Night Live.

Now, President Trump's longtime foe is readily available to get in on the satire.

Rosie O'Donnell responded to a tweet suggesting she play Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, on SNL saying, "available -- if called I will serve!!"

 

 

She also tweeted saying, "Alec has Trump - Melissa has Spice - I would need a few days to prepare - so if called - I will be ready."

 

 

Rosie O'Donnell and Trump's feud dates back to 2006. O'Donnell's on-air critics of Trump's USA Pageant ownership during the View sparked a now-11 year long altercation. It would seem O'Donnell is continuing to add to the fire with an SNL offer. Trump has made his dislike of SNL's satirical skits obvious via Twitter following SNL's "coverage" of the election and presidency.

 

 

