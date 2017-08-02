Sheryl Crow has some words, er lyrics, for rumored ex-beau Kid Rock on Senate run

Kid Rock's flirtations with a possible 2018 run for the U.S. Senate certainly got the attention of a lot of politicians and fans -- especially in his home state of Michigan.

But it's now also gotten the attention of one of his rumored ex-girlfriends and fellow music artist, Sheryl Crow, who has some word, er lyrics, for Robert Richie, aka Kid Rock.

Wanna hear it? Here it is:

Here are the lyrics, if you wanna sing along.

....with lyrics, if you would like to follow along. #dudeimstillalive pic.twitter.com/jnFeCOPq9i — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 29, 2017

© 2017 Detroit Free Press