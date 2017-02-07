'Bachelor' recap: Why is everyone crying?

Most seasons, Bachelor fans are treated to a single dreaded two-on-one date, pitting rivals against each other. But every so often, we’re blessed beyond measure. I’ll tell you this — two people do go home from the same two-on-one. There is also a second two-on-one this week.

We have a lot to discuss.

Taylor manages to come back, but she doesn't make an impression because she’s as bonkers as the woman she’s trying to sink here. Moral of the story — Corrine is still a monster woman. We still have a rose ceremony. And this week, there’s no cocktail party… just decision time. It sends the girls into a tailspin — even Whitney (who?) is given a moment to voice her concerns! It’s Josephine, Jaimi and Alexis who are cut, which is unfortunate considering (given screen time), any of the three could have been season weirdos. But don’t fret because from sadness comes sunshine… in beautiful St. Thomas!

Russian is no language of love

Kristina lands the first one-on-one. She and Nick take off in a helicopter to a deserted beach where she attempts to teach Nick Russian. Having an exceptionally hard time, they decide to swim instead. But the best moment of the date is having Kristina open up about her home and family, which lands her the rose.

Me, thinking about all the reasons that Nick has ruined this season. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/WEbM3Ou3Dl — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) February 7, 2017

No crying in volleyball

Somehow, Nick thinks that bringing his main contenders, who are almost all used to getting one-on-one time, to a group date to play volleyball would be a good idea. Add in tequila shots, and you have six girls who have absolutely no interest in anything but sitting down, being quiet and crying. But the one hit hardest is Jasmine, who is the only one to not have one-on-one time with Nick. When she finally gets her chance to address it, she flounders and gets sent home. There’s no group rose because everyone is sad. Fed up with competing for attention and fighting for time on a show about competing for attention & time. #TheBachelor — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) February 7, 2017 Little daybed of horrors Let it be noted: When a daybed is introduced, two women are going home. It wasn’t the dramatic hatred we’ve seen in the past, so when Whitney and Danielle L are pitted against each other, it’s confusing. Danielle is a frontrunner and Whitney is a girl’s name of someone who might be on the show? Who knows. But these women are friends! Gal pals, even. When Nick quickly nixes Whitney, she fires back with some surprise shade, announcing, “I hope Nick realizes Danielle is not for him.” Oh, girl, don’t even worry. Whitney, you still on the island? Write your coordinates on a turtle shell & send it out to sea. I'll bring my raft to you. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/biBfpMs0IC — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) February 7, 2017 Later that night, after exploring caves and discussing how Nick likes his relationships like I like my sushi (raw and adventurous), he decides that Danielle isn’t either of those things and CUTS HER TOO. Goodbye everyone! Now for the trifecta: The Good A bit of a dark horse, Kristina managed to show up on her one-on-one and tell the most heartbreaking, vulnerable story about growing up as an orphan in Russia before leaving her entire world behind for adoption in the U.S. “You can either get black or white. Or you can leave and get color.” Get color, baby girl. We’re rooting for you. The Bad Granted, this is from next week’s preview, but Corrine’s statement of “My heart is pure, but my vagine is platinum,” is something worth noting. The Viall As if Nick’s comparison of his dating journey to Kristina’s Russian adoption story wasn’t enough, Nick’s double elimination comes with double tears. No one is saying that a man shouldn’t cry, but when Nick showed up to discuss his deepest fears with the final six and how he can’t process his emotions, it all feels pretty weird and unnecessarily dramatic. There’s no real explanation for his proclamation, other than that everyone is falling apart. "I just wanted to be honest. I just wanted to be real with you guys..." - Nick #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/iBRok5rrtu — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 7, 2017 You can join the WZZM 13 Bachelor Bracket by clicking here. Everyone is welcome! Follow Producer Katie during The Bachelor on Twitter at @K_Sakala.

