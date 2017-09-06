'Dancing With the Stars' season 25 celebrity cast: Frankie Muniz, Barbara Corcoran, Nick Lachey and more! (Photo: ABC)

Actor Frankie Muniz, "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran, former Paralympic athlete Victoria Arlen and WWE superstar Nikki Bella will be battling each other on the dance floor during season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars."

Debbie Gibson, who sang her way to fame in the 80s, will also compete this season alongside Nick Lachey, who made his name in the 90s as the frontman of 98 Degrees.

Lachey, now a father of three, and pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd will face off against Lachey’s wife, Vanessa Lachey, who is paired with Maks Chmerkovskiy, the pro dancer husband of Murgatroyd.

The full celebrity cast, and their partners, were announced live on "Good Morning America" today.

Season 25 of "DWTS" will feature Drew Scott, Sasha Pieterse, Barbara Corcoran, Derek Fisher, Victoria Arlen, Jordan Fisher, Nikki Bella, Terrell Owens, Frankie Muniz, Debbie Gibson, Lindsey Stirling, Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey.

The new season premieres on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. See the full list of celebrities and pro pairings below.

Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Scott was the first celebrity cast member to be announced for the upcoming season of "DWTS." Scott and his twin brother have charmed viewers for years with their long-running reality HGTV show "Property Brothers," which follows the pair as they flip houses. Scott will be competing with the reigning Mirror Ball champ, Slater.

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko

Pieterse skyrocketed to fame after starring in the hit Freeform series "Pretty Little Liars." In addition to acting, Pieterse has also released original music. She will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko in the upcoming season.

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe

Corcoran is a businesswoman and investor who rose to fame as one of the "Sharks" on the hit TV show "Shark Tank." She is the co-founder of the New York City-based real estate empire The Corcoran Group. Corcoran will partner with Keo Motsepe, who has competed in five seasons of the show, but has yet to win the competition.

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess

The former National Basketball Association star and coach will be dancing with Sharna Burgess. Fisher has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, The Utah Jazz, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks during his long-running career as a player in the NBA. More recently, he has worked as a coach for the New York Knicks.

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy

Arlen is a former Paralympic swimmer who won three silver medals and one gold medal during the London 2012 Paralympic games. Arlen developed two rare medical conditions that resulted in her losing her ability to speak, walk and move, according to her website. She says she was forced to re-learn even these most basic skills. More recently she has worked as a sportscaster for ESPN. She will compete with fan-favorite pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

Fisher is a singer and actor who rose to fame for his role in the Broadway smash-hit "Hamilton." The 23-year-old will compete with Lindsay Arnold, who was the competition's runner-up last season.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Bella, whose birth name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, is a wildly popular professional wrestler. She also made headlines earlier this year when she became engaged to fellow wrestler John Cena, who proposed to her during WrestleMania 33. Bella is partnering with Artem Chigvintsev, who has won the Mirror Ball trophy once during his four seasons of competing.

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke

Terrell Owens, 43, is a six-time NFL Pro Bowler, who played for teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles during his 15-year NFL career. Owens has modeled and authored children's and fitness books in his post-football career.

Owens will dance with Cheryl Burke, a fan favorite and two-time “DWTS” champion who is returning to the show for season 25.

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson

Muniz is an Emmy Award-nominated actor who rose to fame for his starring role on the hit TV show "Malcolm in the Middle." In addition to acting, Muniz has also dappled in race car driving, competing in the Champ Car Atlantic Championship. He will dance with Witney Carson, who won the Mirror Ball trophy during season 19 of the show with her then-celebrity partner Alfonso Ribeiro.

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten

Gibson is a singer-songwriter and actress who has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide. She is also a Guinness World Record Holder for being the youngest female ever to write, produce and perform a No. 1 song, according to her website. She has more recently starred in Broadway musicals, including starring as Eponine in "Les Miserables." Gibson will partner with newcomer Alan Bersten. Bersten has been a troupe member and filled in for Maksim Chmerkovskiy during season 24 when Chmerkovskiy was sidelined with a calf injury, but this is his first season officially competing as a pro.

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas

Stirling is an internationally famous violinist, who is well known for her unique violin-driven electronic music. She has been sharing her music on her YouTube channel since 2007 and currently has over 9 million subscribers. Her most recent album, "Brave Enough" debuted at number 5 on Billboard's Top 200 Album Chart. She will be partnering with Mark Ballas, who is back this season after taking a two-season hiatus.

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd

Lachey is a professional singer and frontman of the band 98 Degrees, which first rose to fame in the late 1990s. He is married to Vanessa Lachey, who will also be competing for the Mirror Ball trophy next season. He is partnering with fan-favorite pro dancer Petra Murgatroyd.

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy

Vanessa Lachey, who won Miss Teen USA in 1998, is a television personality who formerly hosted the wildly popular "Total Request Live" series on MTV. She also worked as a correspondent for "Entertainment Tonight" and has made headlines for her relationship with Nick Lachey, whom she will now be competing against on the dance floor. She is partnering with Maks Chmerkovskiy.

The official "Dancing With the Stars" Fantasy League, an online game which allows players to predict which couple will win, launches for the first time for the upcoming season on abc.com/dfl.

All photos provided by Craig Sjodin/ABC.

© 2017 ABC News