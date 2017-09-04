'Dancing With the Stars' season 25 pros revealed: Exclusive list

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: A general view of atmosphere at ABC's 'Dancing With The Stars' Season Finale hosted by The Grove at The Grove on November 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Caruso Affiliated)

Fan favorites Mark Ballas, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd and reigning Mirror Ball champ Emma Slater will be returning to the dance floor to battle it out on season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars."

Ballas appeared live on "Good Morning America" today for the official announcement. The two-time Mirror Ball champ said he's returning to the hit show after taking a two-season hiatus, because he missed "being creative."

"After a year off, you kind of see it with a new light," Ballas, 31, said on "GMA." "I miss being creative and miss my friends, and the timing was right."

He added that being creative is his "favorite part" of the show, so he's looking forward to "doing what I do best, and it's going to be fun."

Here is a full lineup of the pro dancers who will return to compete for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on the upcoming season of the hit reality TV show.

The entire cast, including the highly anticipated stars and one surprise pro, will be announced on Sept. 6 on "GMA." The new season premieres on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Mark Ballas

Ballas has appeared on 18 seasons and taken home two Mirror Ball Trophies. He is back on the show this year after a two-season hiatus.

Peta Murgatroyd

Murgatroyd, who recently welcomed a son with her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy (who is also competing this season), has competed in 10 seasons of "Dancing With the Stars." She has taken home the Mirror Ball Trophy twice, with partner Donald Driver during season 14, and most recently with Nyle DiMarco in season 22.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Chmerkovskiy has appeared on 16 seasons of "Dancing With the Stars." He won season 18 with Meryl Davis. His brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, is also competing this season.

Emma Slater

Slater has appeared on seven seasons of "Dancing With the Stars" and won the Mirror Ball Trophy with Rashad Jennings last season.

Gleb Savchenko

Savchenko, a Russian native, has competed on the Australian and U.K. versions of the show in addition to three seasons of the show in the U.S. He partnered with "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne during season 24.

Keo Motsepe

Motsepe, a South African, has competed in five seasons of the hit reality show, most recently dancing with actress and musician Charo in season 24.

Sharna Burgess

Burgess, an Australian, came in fifth place last season with partner Bonner Bolton. She finished in second place twice in her nine seasons competing but has yet to win.

Val Chmerkovskiy

Chmerkovskiy is a two-time winner of the competition, taking home the Mirror Ball Trophy with Rumer Willis in season 20 and with Laurie Hernandez in season 23. He is the younger brother of Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Lindsay Arnold

Arnold, a Utah native, has appeared on five seasons of the show. She came in second place during season 24 with David Ross.

Artem Chigvintsev

Chigvintsev came in seventh place last season with Nancy Kerrigan. He won his first season competing on the U.K. version of the show and has competed in five seasons of the American version but has not won in the U.S.

Witney Carson

Carson took home the Mirror Ball Trophy with Alfonso Ribeiro during season 19's competition. She rose to fame on the Fox reality show "So You Think You Can Dance."

Alan Bersten

This will be the first season Bersten competes for the Mirror Ball Trophy. He has been a troupe member and filled in for Maksim Chmerkovskiy during season 24 when Chmerkovskiy was sidelined with a calf injury.

