Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with these deals & freebies!

Composite image of school subjects doodles (Photo: Wavebreakmedia)

Enjoy the following discounts with your teacher or student ID:

Aerosoles - Teachers receive 15% off items $39.99 and up throughout the year.

Banana Republic: 15% off full-priced in-store purchases with valid ID. Barnes & Noble: Join the BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATOR PROGRAM and get 20% off regular priced items for use in the classroom.

Belle Mode Intimates - Teachers & GMU students get 10% off all full-price merchandise.

Bubbles – Teachers can receive $5 off a service of $25 or more, valid every day, with valid with photo ID.

CorePower Yoga - Teachers and students can enjoy discounts.

Chipotle: Teachers, Faculty & Staff get BOGO BURRITOS, BOWLS SALADS OR TACOS with valid School ID on May 2nd from 3 pm to close. Einstein Bros. Bagels: Get BOGO Egg Sandwiches or 20% off your order with THESE COUPONS.

LOFT - Teachers are eligible for 15% off full-price purchases.

J. Crew: Students and teachers save 15% on in-store purchases with valid ID.

Potomac River Running - High school students and youth (under 18) receive 15% off year round.

Rave Cinemas - Show a valid college ID at the box office and receive a special student discount.

Red Door Spa - George Mason University students and faculty can enjoy a 20% discount off of services and retail.

Please mention offer when booking. Exclusions apply. See Guest Services for complete details.

Staples: Sign up for STAPLES TEACHER REWARDS and get 5% back on all purchase and 10% back on teaching and art supplies.

South Moon Under - Teachers and students get 10% off full-priced merchandise.

Studio Be Pilates - Student can receive a discount on Barre classes and Barre class packages. Stop in or call for more details.

Undeniable Boutique - George Mason University staff and students take 20% off their purchases on the first Monday of the month.

YesBraces - Teachers can receive 10% off the cost of treatment.

