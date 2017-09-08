Get the scoop on Page Six, Daily Blast Live, and Sister Circle--all coming to WZZM 13 this September!

PAGE SIX

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m.

Starting September 18th

As long as there’s been a New York there has been only one place for news and gossip — The New York Post, and while the headlines are legendary, one section has emerged as a cultural touchstone… Page Six. Now, the most iconic gossip column in the nation comes to television.

Page Six TV is a sizzling-hot daily dose of gossip that dissects the most outrageous, provocative and entertaining stories of the day. More than just Hollywood headlines, Page Six TV puts fashion, real estate, politics and sports under the microscope. Everyone from the world’s biggest stars and celebrities, to hapless hedge funders and philandering philanthropists, to misguided movers and shady shakers are examined through a cynical but fair New York lens.

Page Six TV doesn’t just report stories, it turns them inside out with its signature edgy style and unique access. Page Six TV’s fresh contributors come to the show with insider info from exclusive sources. They have uniquely qualified perspectives one can only get from being on the inside.

And, Page Six TV goes one step further, viewers not only gain insider access through the exclusive scoop but also have the chance to be featured in the daily show by weighing in on top headlines and daily topics via social media.

John Fugelsang (Sirius XM Radio/VH1) will host with a panel of "Page Six TV Insiders" including Page Six Editor Emily Smith, reporter Carlos Greer, Bevy Smith (Bravo's "Fashion Queens") and Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister.

DAILY BLAST LIVE

Weeknights 7:30 p.m.

Starting September 18th

“Daily Blast LIVE” (DBL) is a multi-platform brand that will bring their expertise, unpredictable opinions and distinctive points of view on the day’s news, daily trending topics and viral, shareable content generating buzz at that very moment.

DBL’s first-of-its-kind, innovative format will enable viewers across the country to participate in the show’s conversation, LIVE, in real-time, by sharing their reactions and opinions on stories, voting on content and submitting videos and other content that may appear on the show.

SISTER CIRCLE

Weekdays 10 a.m.

NOTE: Due to Hurricane Irma, Sister Circle will be delayed one week and begin airing Monday, September 118h

"Sister Circle" is a compelling and humorous talk show on relationships, parenting, fitness, personal finances, the latest trends and the joys and frustrations of everyday life. The show will also feature interviews with celebrity guests and expert opinions on key and relevant issues. “Sister Circle” will also offer multiple ways for the audience to engage in the program, including the launch of a live, interactive polling app, which will help drive discussion across social media 24/7. “Sister Circle’s” dynamic hosts have spent their careers in journalism, business, music and entertainment. They include: Quad Webb-Lunceford, “Married To Medicine” reality-TV breakout star; Syleena Johnson, a Grammy-award nominated singer and “R&B Divas” TV star; Rashan Ali, TV Host, sports reporter and radio show host; and Kiana Dancie, a stand-up comedienne, radio personality and actress. The hosts will be joined by ‘DJ Q,’ who, when not spinning records, adds a guy’s unique POV to the ‘Sister Circle’ discussion.

