5 best places to travel in February

Which of these locations do you want to travel to most?

Madeline Cuddihy, TEGNA 10:07 AM. EST January 29, 2018

If you're looking for a new adventure in the U.S. or abroad, traveling in February to these hot spots might be the perfect mid-winter break!

1. Honolulu, Hawaii

Not only is this the prime surfing season, but Honolulu also boasts some of the most amazing forests & trails!

2. New Orleans, Louisiana

Mardi Gras is a legendary holiday in New Orleans and with the additional celebration of the 300th anniversary of NOLA, it is sure to be a HUGE bash!

3. Beaver Creek, Colorado

Skiers and non-skiers alike will find tons to do in the tucked away mountains at Beaver Creek. 

4. Tasmania, Australia 

Beat the cold and travel to summer in Tasmania, Australia! This remote location has tons of outdoors activities and beautiful waterfalls to see during hikes.

5. Sicily, Italy

Sicily is one of the best kept secrets in Europe, and during the mid-winter is the ideal time to see some of their world-famous oranges and lemons harvested! 

