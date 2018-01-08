9 Gyms & studio classes where you can workout for free

Some trail energy (Photo: PeopleImages.com, (c) PeopleImages.com)

If you've already quit your New Year's resolution (like we might have...) then this is the perfect thing to get you back on the wagon. These studios, located all across the country, are giving some of the best workouts FOR FREE! Let us know which one's you check out!

CORE POWER YOGA – ONE WEEK FREE CLASSES

GOLD’S GYM – ONE WEEK FREE PLUS FITNESS CLASS

ORANGE THEORY FITNESS – FIRST CLASS IS FREE

PURE BARRE – ONE WEEK OF FREE CLASSES

CRUNCH GYM – ONE DAY FREE AT GYM

EQUINOX GYM – FREE ONE DAY AT GYM

LIFETIME FITNESS – FREE ONE DAY AT GYM

24 HOUR FITNESS – FREE WORKOUT GROUP CLASS

LA FITNESS – FREE 3 DAYS AT GYM FOR YOU & FRIEND

