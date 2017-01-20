List of all the 2017 Presidential Inaugural Balls happening in D.C.

Want the scoop on what Inaugural Balls are happening and where? We've got a list for you:
Commander In Chief's Ball
January 20, 2017, Time TBA
Hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Presidential Inaugural Gala Ball
January 20, 2017, Time TBA
Hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Arkansas Inaugural Ball
January 19, 2017
Hosted by the Arkansas State Society
Eastern Inaugural Ball
January 20, 2017
Hosted at Union Station, Washington D.C.
Washingtonian Inaugural Ball
January 21,, 2017, 8pm-12am
Hosted by the Washingtonian
All general admission. Includes dinner, open bar, live music and dancing
Black Tie & Boot's Ball
January 19, 2017 7pm
Hosted by the Texas State Society of Washington, D.C.
South Carolina Inaugural Ball
January 19, 2017
Hosted by the South Carolina State Society
Mid-Atlantic Inaugural Ball
Hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Salute to Heros Inaugural Ball
January 20th, 2017 5:30pm
Hosted by The American Legion & The Veterans Inaugural Committee
Garden State Inaugural Ball
January 19, 2017 7:30pm - 11:30pm
Hosted by the New Jersey State Society
Midwest Inaugural Ball
Hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Bluegrass Ball
January 18, 2017
Hosted by The Kentucky Society of Washington
The Vetty's Inaugural Ball
January 20, 2017 7:30pm
Hosted by The Academy of United States Veterans
Western Inaugural Ball
Hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Sister Cities International Inaugural Gala Ball
January 17, 2017 7:00pm - 11:00pm
Hosted by Sister Cities International
Neighborhood Inaugural Ball
Hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast
January 20, 2017 7:00am
Old Post Pavilion, Trump International Hotel
Illinois State Society Inaugural Ball
January 19, 2017
Marriott Marquis, Washington DC
Georgia State Society Inaugural Ball
January 19, 2017
National Museum of Women in the Arts
Includes food and drinks, live music and dancing
New York State Society Ball
January 19, 2017 7:00pm - 12:00am
The Fairmont Hotel, Washington DC
Includes hors d'oeuvres, open bar, food stations, and dancing
Tennessee State Society Ball
January 21, 2017
Madam Tussaud's Wax Museum
All American Inaugural Ball
January 19, 2017 8:00pm - 12:00am
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill, Washington DC
Food served from 8pm-9:30pm, drinks served from 8pm-12am
Best of the West Inaugural Reception
January 21, 2017 7:00pm - 10:00pm
Old Ebbitt Grill, Washington DC
Includes open bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres
Dardanella: The Great Gatsby Presidential Inaugural Ball
January 20, 2017 7;00pm - 1:00am
The Willard Intercontinental, Washington DC
The Latino Coalition Presidential Inauguration Event
January 18, 2017 7:00pm - 11:00pm
Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center
The Deplora-Ball
January 19, 2017 8:00pm - 12:00am
National Press Club, Washington DC
Source: http://www.inauguraltickets.com/
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs