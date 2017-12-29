MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that nearly 60 alumni cast members – including local dignitaries, business owners and people of interest – will return as participants in the 10th annual “Dancing with the Local Stars” reunion event.

The 56 community stars have joined nine dance teams led by 12 professional dancers to put on six identical performances: Feb. 16-17 and Feb. 22-24, 2018 at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center Downtown Muskegon. The shows will be emceed by previous emcees.

Proceeds will once again support local food pantries and food programs in lower Oceana, upper Ottawa and Muskegon counties; WDCC donated more than $755,000 over the past 9 years.

“When we introduced this event nearly 10 years ago, we had no idea just how much of an impact it was going to make on the community, connecting businesses, local leaders, people of interest and the general public, in a fun, engaging event that brings in not only funds but awareness to a serious issue in our community: hungry,” DWTLS Co-Chairwoman Mary Kendall said. “Our mission is to give back and help stock those food pantries during the winter months when the shelves are empty.”

Alumni cast will distribute community boxes throughout the area; those funds will be collected and go toward team totals for a chance to have additional donations gifted to their favorite food-focused charities. The WDCC will also have a GoFundMe account for the general public to vote with their dollars for their favorite teams.

Evening performance tickets cost $40, and matinee tickets cost $30. Tickets will be available for purchase Jan. 2, 2018. For details, please visit womensdivision.org.

Are you or your organization a potential sponsor? Do you want some great local visibility while benefiting some very necessary community food charities? Call or e-mail Shawn Norden at 231-557-9414 or shawnn@michmortgage.com.

All proceeds will be distributed to local food pantries or food programs that apply. Please print a Request for Funds application at womensdivision.org.



