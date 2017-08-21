15th Annual Le Style de Vie to be held in Holland

The 15th annual Le Style de Vie fundraiser is being held Sept. 9th and benefits The Center for Women in Transition

HOLLAND - The Center for Women in Transition is hosting their 15th annual "Le Style de Vie," fundraiser in downtown Holland behind Butch's Dry Dock (44 E. 8th Street). The event is Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 5pm-8pm. Tickets are $55/person, with proceeds benefitting the Center's work responding to and preventing domestic violence and sexual assault.

This unique event is hosted by Butch's Dry Dock, GLOBE Design & Vision, and Studio K Clothing Company. Those who attend Le Style de Vie will find over 50 varieties of domestic and international fine wines to taste, along with premium local craft beers. Three local craft breweries, Our Brewing, Big Lake Brewing, and Macatawa Ale, will join a variety of wine representatives in offering tastings to attendees.

During the style show portion of the event, fashions from Studio K Clothing Company will be modeled by local women, including Lauren Stanton of WZZM13. The highly popular corkscrew raffle continues this year.

Kim Petroelje, owner of Studio K Clothing Company, says, "Center for Women in Transition is a vital support for our community. We enjoy partnering with them for this event, raising funds for their work empowering victims of abuse towards better, healthier futures."

Center for Women in Transition provides supportive and crisis services to more than 3,000 women, men and children in Ottawa and Allegan counties each year. Services include emergency shelter and children's therapy.

Tickets may be purchased in-person at Butch's Dry Dock, Globe Design & Vision, Studio K Clothing Company, and the Center's Holland Program office; or online at cwitmi.org/events . For additional information or questions, please email Ellie at ellied@cwitmi.org or call (616) 494-1744.

