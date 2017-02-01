20 Monroe Live: Behind the scenes views from balcony, VIP club & stage

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids' newest entertainment venue opens in in downtown Grand Rapids tonight!

My West Michigan's Jennifer Pascua was able to see what's happening inside 20 Monroe Live as staff prepare to welcome in guests at its first show on Feb. 1, 2017.

The headlining act is Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Some of the other acts scheduled to play there next month include Lynyrd Skynard, Shinedown and the Dropkick Murphys.

