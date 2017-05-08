GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Three local experts in hair, make-up and fashion joined My West Michigan for their 2017 spring/summer fashion forecast.
- Erick Gerson from E.G. Makeup, www.erickmakeup.com
- Alejandro Brougham hairstylist, Facebook.com/alejandroleohair
- Kirk Johnson designer for b.-VAIN couture II, b. -VAIN Couture II
