5 Ways to Get the Most out of Your Produce Shopping Experience

Sous Chef Bryan Nader, WZZM 13's Lauren Stanton, and My West Michigan Viewer Kara Denning

GRAND RAPIDS - 1. Look for what's on sale, that generally means it's in season

2. Come with a list, know what you need, and don't over buy on produce, because the shelf life is so short.

3. Have a good mix in your cart between items that expire quickly and others that have a longer shelf life. For instance, you'd want to make sure you have fruits such as bananas, strawberries, and mixed greens, but also have produce that lasts longer, carrots, potatoes, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower.

4. When you get it home make sure you store it properly, wash items right away that need to be washed, and store them in the vegetable crisper to prolong the life of the produce.

5. Try something new, allow yourself to buy 1 or 2 items that you haven't tried before and see how your family likes them

