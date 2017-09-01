7th Annual OddBall Fundraiser to support UICA

GRAND RAPIDS - (UICA) will host its seventh annual OddBall fundraiser on Saturday, September 9th. The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts will present a vibrant evening featuring a cocktail hour, seated dinner, contemporary entertainment, dancing, and an exclusive first look at UICA’s ArtPrize Nine exhibition, Cultivate, for the city’s most visionary arts enthusiasts. All proceeds from the event support UICA’s mission year-round, including education, exhibitions, and community events. Tickets are on sale now.

UICA’s OddBall fundraiser is both festive and revelatory as guests and distinguished patrons celebrate, support the arts, and delight in viewing UICA’s ArtPrize exhibition before the citywide event officially begins. Cultivate is a curated group show that uses food as a lens to examine cultural history, social equity, and the effects of globalization on communities. The exhibition features seven artists whose categories include installation, time-based, and three-dimensional works.

The band, Exposure Therapy gives My West Michigan a sample of their performance.

