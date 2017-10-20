9th Annual Bras for a Cause planned for Oct. 27th in Holland

Bras for a Cause is planned for Oct. 27th in Holland

HOLLAND, MICH - The Women's Council of Realtors ® in partnership with the Coconutter Strutters is holding the 9th annual Bras for a Cause, a fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the Susan G. Komen 3-Day & Women's Council of Realtors.

Bras for a Cause is a fashion show with male models, silent auction and live auction taking place at the DoubleTree Hotel in Holland, MI. Friday October 27th. Sponsor VIP Entrance is 5pm, with 6pm General Admission, and the show starts at 7pm.

WZZM 13's Lauren Stanton and Dave Kaechele host the annual event.

For tickets or more information check out brasforacauselakeshore.com

