GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Cone Appétit is divine ice cream with divine purpose -- with every bite of the tasty treat, you will be helping fight human trafficking.

January is National Human Trafficking Month, so Cone Appetit creator Tara VanWagoner stops by My West Michigan to share her story about how part of the proceeds from ice cream purchases will go towards helping to prevent and rescue people from human trafficking.

