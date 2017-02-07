Abbi Lynn Grant Me Hope

Abbi can’t wait for the next exciting thing in her life. “Abbi has a lot of energy and is always up for a new adventure,” says a worker. The next adventure might be a trip to Miami, where Abbi wants to visit because “it is beautiful.” Her exploits might have her becoming a book author, which she wants to do as an adult, or have her doing something thrilling over the summer. “Abbi is excited to go on a camping trip over the summer,” says the worker. Abbi loves the outdoors and lists it as something she particularly enjoys when spending time with friends. Along with an adventurous spirit, Abbi has a down-to-earth side such as when eats her favorite food, pizza rolls dipped in ranch dressing, or celebrating her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, which Abbi likes to do by eating pecan pie and spending time relaxing. In fact, relaxing, watching movies and spending time together represent her strongest desires when she finds her future forever family. And she wants others to know, “I have a good sense of humor, love music and dancing and just want to find a forever family,” which is her ultimate adventure.



Abbi can struggle to trust others and needs guidance from adults when reaching out for consistent support from them. Abbi hungers for respect, honesty and attention in relationships and can become upset when she doesn’t get the approval of others or feels misunderstood and not heard. During these times, she can display difficult behavior. However, Abbi works hard on behavioral goals and tries to take more responsibility for her actions. Her worker says, “Abbi has a lot of potential and is in need of a caregiver who is consistent and committed to her.”



Abbi would do best with two experienced parents who have knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child’s behavior and development. Abbi has had people quit on her and, therefore, struggles with building trust in relationships. Abbi needs a family who’s committed to her, one who can give her the positive one-on-one attention that she thrives on. Her family must be strong advocates for the services that will help Abbi reach her full potential. Abbi wants a home where she’ll feel secure and supported, and her family must be patient and firm in setting and enforcing proper boundaries. In addition, Abbi would benefit from guidance in developing positive relationships.

For more information, call 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

(© 2017 WZZM)