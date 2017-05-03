WZZM
Close

Accommodating diet restrictions at your Cinco de Mayo party

Cinco De Mayo Party

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:52 AM. EDT May 03, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In today's "On the Menu" segment, Jennifer Fillenworth, registered dietitian from Mercy Health Saint Mary's, shows viewers how to throw a successful Cinco de Mayo party that fits everyone's dietary needs.

With so many allergies and food preferences, it can be a daunting task to host any gathering with food.

This Cinco de Mayo, try setting up the ultimate buffet station that will please your vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and meat eating guests.

Here are some easy tips for hosting an excellent gathering:

  • Always do it buffet style. This allows for guests to essentially create their own meal, plus allows you as the host to mingle with your guests.
  • Always have protein options. Many of your guests will have preference towards either meat, poultry, seafood, and vegetarian options. Have a variety of different items for them to choose from.
  • Provide allergen free items. Items such as dairy, gluten, nuts, etc. are on many people's do not eat list. Make sure to provide options without these things.
  • Offer both cocktails and mocktails.

Cinco de Mayo spread

  • Seasoned ground beef
  • Shredded chicken
  • Black beans
  • Pinto beans
  • Sweet potatoes (diced)
  • Romaine lettuce
  • Brown rice
  • Roasted corn
  • Jalapenos
  • Limes
  • Green onions (chopped)
  • Shredded cheese
  • Queso fresco
  • Cilantro (chopped)
  • Red onion (chopped)
  • Corn tortillas
  • Flour tortillas (whole grain)
  • Tostados
  • Burrito bowls
  • Lime dressing
  • Guacamole
  • Plain greek yogurt
  • Salsa

Vegan: Sweet potato/black bean tostada

Serves 1

  • 1 tostada shell
  • ¼ cup black beans
  • ¼ cup sweet potatoes
  • 1/8 cup guacamole
  • Top with cilantro

Gluten Free: Corn tortilla tacos

Serves 1

  • 2 corn tortillas
  • Fill with chicken/beef or both
  • Top with any vegetables
  • Top with salsa, guacamole, Greek yogurt

Low Carb: Taco salad

Serves 1

  • 2 cups romaine
  • Any protein (both chicken and beef are no carb)
  • Any vegetable
  • Salsa
  • Guacamole
  • Greek yogurt
  • Lime dressing

Dairy Free: Burrito boat

  • Burrito Boat
  • Protein (meat, beans, or both)
  • Any vegetable
  • Salsa

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories