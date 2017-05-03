Accommodating diet restrictions at your Cinco de Mayo party

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In today's "On the Menu" segment, Jennifer Fillenworth, registered dietitian from Mercy Health Saint Mary's, shows viewers how to throw a successful Cinco de Mayo party that fits everyone's dietary needs.
With so many allergies and food preferences, it can be a daunting task to host any gathering with food.
This Cinco de Mayo, try setting up the ultimate buffet station that will please your vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and meat eating guests.
Here are some easy tips for hosting an excellent gathering:
- Always do it buffet style. This allows for guests to essentially create their own meal, plus allows you as the host to mingle with your guests.
- Always have protein options. Many of your guests will have preference towards either meat, poultry, seafood, and vegetarian options. Have a variety of different items for them to choose from.
- Provide allergen free items. Items such as dairy, gluten, nuts, etc. are on many people's do not eat list. Make sure to provide options without these things.
- Offer both cocktails and mocktails.
Cinco de Mayo spread
- Seasoned ground beef
- Shredded chicken
- Black beans
- Pinto beans
- Sweet potatoes (diced)
- Romaine lettuce
- Brown rice
- Roasted corn
- Jalapenos
- Limes
- Green onions (chopped)
- Shredded cheese
- Queso fresco
- Cilantro (chopped)
- Red onion (chopped)
- Corn tortillas
- Flour tortillas (whole grain)
- Tostados
- Burrito bowls
- Lime dressing
- Guacamole
- Plain greek yogurt
- Salsa
Vegan: Sweet potato/black bean tostada
Serves 1
- 1 tostada shell
- ¼ cup black beans
- ¼ cup sweet potatoes
- 1/8 cup guacamole
- Top with cilantro
Gluten Free: Corn tortilla tacos
Serves 1
- 2 corn tortillas
- Fill with chicken/beef or both
- Top with any vegetables
- Top with salsa, guacamole, Greek yogurt
Low Carb: Taco salad
Serves 1
- 2 cups romaine
- Any protein (both chicken and beef are no carb)
- Any vegetable
- Salsa
- Guacamole
- Greek yogurt
- Lime dressing
Dairy Free: Burrito boat
- Burrito Boat
- Protein (meat, beans, or both)
- Any vegetable
- Salsa
