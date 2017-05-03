Accommodating diet restrictions at your Cinco de Mayo party

Cinco de Mayo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In today's "On the Menu" segment, Jennifer Fillenworth, registered dietitian from Mercy Health Saint Mary's, shows viewers how to throw a successful Cinco de Mayo party that fits everyone's dietary needs.

With so many allergies and food preferences, it can be a daunting task to host any gathering with food.

This Cinco de Mayo, try setting up the ultimate buffet station that will please your vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and meat eating guests.

Here are some easy tips for hosting an excellent gathering:

Always do it buffet style. This allows for guests to essentially create their own meal, plus allows you as the host to mingle with your guests.

Always have protein options. Many of your guests will have preference towards either meat, poultry, seafood, and vegetarian options. Have a variety of different items for them to choose from.

Provide allergen free items. Items such as dairy, gluten, nuts, etc. are on many people's do not eat list. Make sure to provide options without these things.

Offer both cocktails and mocktails.

Cinco de Mayo spread

Seasoned ground beef

Shredded chicken

Black beans

Pinto beans

Sweet potatoes (diced)

Romaine lettuce

Brown rice

Roasted corn

Jalapenos

Limes

Green onions (chopped)

Shredded cheese

Queso fresco

Cilantro (chopped)

Red onion (chopped)

Corn tortillas

Flour tortillas (whole grain)

Tostados

Burrito bowls

Lime dressing

Guacamole

Plain greek yogurt

Salsa

Vegan: Sweet potato/black bean tostada

Serves 1

1 tostada shell

¼ cup black beans

¼ cup sweet potatoes

1/8 cup guacamole

Top with cilantro

Gluten Free: Corn tortilla tacos

Serves 1

2 corn tortillas

Fill with chicken/beef or both

Top with any vegetables

Top with salsa, guacamole, Greek yogurt

Low Carb: Taco salad

Serves 1

2 cups romaine

Any protein (both chicken and beef are no carb)

Any vegetable

Salsa

Guacamole

Greek yogurt

Lime dressing

Dairy Free: Burrito boat

Burrito Boat

Protein (meat, beans, or both)

Any vegetable

Salsa

