Actors' Theatre in Grand Rapids performs the musical Passing Strange

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Actors' Theatre has another powerful performance in store with the award winning "Passing Strange"... a beautiful musical with a rock music score.

Fred Sebulske, the Director and founder of Actors' Theatre, along with Duane Davis, the Music Director, and Darius Colquitt, one of the stars of the show all join us now to talk about their upcoming show.

Actors' Theatre in Grand Rapids is performing the musical "Passing Strange". From singer-songwriter and performance artist Stew comes this daring musical that takes you on a journey across boundaries of place, identity, and theatrical convention. Stew brings the story of a young bohemian who charts a course for "the real" through sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll. Loaded with soulful lyrics and overflowing with passion, the show takes us from black middle-class America to Amsterdam, Berlin and beyond on a journey towards personal and artistic authenticity.

As creator Stew says, "It's ... about the costs of being a young artist. It's a 46-year-old guy looking back at the things that he did and the values he had in his 20s, sort of when you're making that decision to really be an artist ..."

Winner - Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical

Winner - Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical

Winner - Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics

Winner - Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music

Performances are Nov. 9-12, 16-18 2017.

