Actors' Theatre Tackles Pedophilia & Virtual Reality in Controversial play 'The Nether'

Actors' Theatre performs The Nether

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Actors' Theatre in Grand Rapids is currently in the middle of their production of The Nether. A sci-fi drama written by American playwright Jennifer Haley.

The Nether is a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion. Just log in, choose an identity and indulge your every desire. But when a young detective uncovers a disturbing realm called The Hideaway where pedophiles may live out their fantasies, she triggers an interrogation into the darkest corners of the imagination.

The Nether is the winner of the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. For ticket information and remaining show times, go to

© 2017 WZZM-TV