Actors' Theatre to perform Michigan premiere of the musical 'If/Then'

Actors' Theatre will perform Michigan's premiere of the musical If Then

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Actors' Theatre is the first community-based theatre in Michigan to be producing the musical "If/Then" Feb. 1 through 4, and 8 through 10.

"If/Then" was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Original Score.

It's about Elizabeth, a city planner who moves back to New York to restart her life in the city of infinite possibilities. When her carefully designed plans collide with the whims of fate, Elizabeth's life splits into two parallel paths.

"If/Then" follows both stories simultaneously, as this modern woman faces the intersection of choice and chance. "If/Then" is a about living in the business of today and all of the possibilities of tomorrow.

For tickets, go to www.actorstheatregrandrapids.org.

