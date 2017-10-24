Adult Parade and Glow Party Highlight Halloween in Douglas

Adult Halloween Parade in Douglas, MI

DOUGLAS, MICH - Douglas, Michigan is the place to be to celebrate Halloween. The small town kicks things off this Friday with "Glow in the Park". At 6pm you can Eat & Drink on Center Street with a "family style" dinner. Then from 7-10pm it's the Family Friendly Glow Party. They're theme "Anything that glows goes!" A tent with a DJ, games for the kids, glow in the dark face paint, and a giant glowing beach ball are just some of the fun that's happening.

Then Saturday, it's fun for the big kids with the annual Halloween Parade for Adults. Come dressed in a costume and line-up at 9:30pm on Center St. in front of Beery Field downtown Douglas. Then the parade kicks off at 10pm. Line the parade route to see the most creative costumes around and take part in West Michigan's premiere Halloween destination.

For more information, head to www.douglashalloween.com and check out this interview on My West Michigan with the parade organizer Erin Wilkinson inside one of the many festive businesses in Douglas, Kim Neuens Design & Interior.

© 2017 WZZM-TV