Air to Care fundraiser to help HQ

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There's still time to warm up for the Air to Care air band battle that's happening next Wednesday at Celebration! Cinema North.

Jenny Garone from Celebration Cinema North and Luke Petsch from HQ stopped by My West Michigan to talk about Air to Care.

Air to Care is an air band battle held to celebrate and support the work of HQ.

Air Bands from the community are practicing their moves, tuning their air guitars, and getting their best lip sync vocals ready for an amazing show. Each air band will perform portions of songs as they compete to win the favor of the audience to become Air to Care Champion and secure the coveted championship belt!

Come enjoy the show and cast your vote, along with our prestigious judges, to determine who advances to the next round and eventually takes home the belt.

