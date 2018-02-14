Alone on Valentine's Day?

Snow Heart

See ways for singles to keep perspective this Valentine's Day:

Find people you care about and care about you

Get outside

Realize you are not alone

Keep perspective

Cultivate strength and hope

Plan how to nake change

For more information, please contact Dr. Clark at The Clark Institute http://theclarkinstitute.com/.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV