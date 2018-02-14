Alone on Valentine's Day?

See ways for singles to keep perspective this Valentine's Day:
- Find people you care about and care about you
- Get outside
- Realize you are not alone
- Keep perspective
- Cultivate strength and hope
- Plan how to nake change
For more information, please contact Dr. Clark at The Clark Institute http://theclarkinstitute.com/.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs