"An Enchanted Evening" Fashion Show benefits American Cancer Society

RC Caylan

"An Enchanted Evening" is Saturday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m.

It takes place at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids. RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in Downtown Grand Rapids, celebrates his 1st year anniversary by presenting his newest collection Spring-Summer 2018.

This Fashion Show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides Grand Rapids MI. For more information on the event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-enchanted-evening-tickets-36368651616?aff=efbeventtix

