Anchors for Children

Pediatric Care

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hospice of Michigan's Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children care for more than 300 pediatric patients and their families each day throughout the state.

The organization recently held a two city event raising more than $200,000 to support the programs.

This is the only statewide pediatric end of life program in the country.

For more information, please visit www.hom.org/nyman.

