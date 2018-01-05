WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Anchors for Children

Anchors for Children

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:02 AM. EST January 05, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hospice of Michigan's Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children care for more than 300 pediatric patients and their families each day throughout the state.

The organization recently held a two city event raising more than $200,000 to support the programs.

This is the only statewide pediatric end of life program in the country.

For more information, please visit www.hom.org/nyman.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories