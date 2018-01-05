Anchors for Children

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hospice of Michigan's Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children care for more than 300 pediatric patients and their families each day throughout the state.
The organization recently held a two city event raising more than $200,000 to support the programs.
This is the only statewide pediatric end of life program in the country.
For more information, please visit www.hom.org/nyman.
