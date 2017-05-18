Heritage Hill Tour

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The annual Heritage Hill Tour of Homes takes place this Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday's hours are noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $18 in advance and $25 the day of the event.

You can find more information at heritagehillweb.org or call 616-459-8950.

© 2017 WZZM-TV