Shoreline Jazz Festival

The 4th Annual Alexander Zonjic’s Shoreline Jazz Festival is underway in Muskegon. It's taking place at Heritage Landing through Sunday. General admission is $35 per day (bring your own lawn chair) and two day tickets are available for $70. Tickets are available at www.startickets.com or call 800-585-3737. For more information go to www.shorelinejazzfestival.com

