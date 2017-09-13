Close ArtPrize Nine Preview with Katie Moore, ArtPrize Exhibitions Manager Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 9:39 AM. EDT September 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST With one week before ArtPrize Nine, Exhibitions Manager Katie Moore stops by My West Michigan to preview what visitors can expect this year. For more information, click HERE. © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy Grand Rapids beating victim President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News More Stories Stay away, Jose: Hurricane meanders in open Atlantic Sep 13, 2017, 4:05 a.m. Michigan Attorney General Schuette joins Republican… Sep 12, 2017, 7:22 p.m. Prosecutor: Ex-boyfriend in Ana Carrillo case facing… Sep 12, 2017, 11:47 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs