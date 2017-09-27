ArtPrize: Critics' Choice Experience

For a second year,"ArtPrize Featured Public Projects" program awarded $85-thousand in grants to artists and collaboratives to install large-scale public art projects.
They had to be featured at prominent and unexpected outdoor spaces within the ArtPrize boundaries. You can check them out by following the Critics' Choice Experience Guide. And, that's exactly what My West Michigan's Jennifer Pascua did.
