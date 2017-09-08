Atwater to launch Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As Atwater Brewery approaches its one-year anniversary at its Grand Rapids location, the Detroit-based craft brewery kicks off celebrations with Oktoberfest tomorrow starting at 11 a.m.
"best dressed" contest for lederhosen and dirndl. Also label artist Tony Roko will be there selling an exclusive limited run of signed prints that will benefit the Art Foundation, which provides art education programs in Michigan.
Brooke Pierce and Matt North stopped by My West Michigan to tell us about their upcoming celebrations.Guests can expect a live band performing German music, shuffleboard and stein-holding contests, and a
- Anyone 21 and older can attend
- No advance ticket purchase is needed
- The first 25 attendees will receive a free mug club membership for a year
- This is a rain-or-shine event -- there will be tented areas to protect from the elements
For more information, click here.
