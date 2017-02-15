Beer Month kicks off in Grand Rapids

Flanagans

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Beer Month GR kicks off today! The month-long celebration has people drinking and eating specialty dishes this month - all for the love of craft beer.

More than 50 area restaurants and breweries are participating in Cool Brews. Hot Eats. during Beer Month GR.

You can learn more about the participating restaurants and all the events this month at www.BeerMonthGR.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)