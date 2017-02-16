Behind the Mitten: Beer, Boats & Comedy

(Photo: miltk)

GRAND RAPIDS - What's going on this weekend?

Here is look at some of this weekend's biggest events:



GR Beer Month

ExperieceGR has put together a month- long celebration of Grand Rapids' exceptional craft beer scene. Highlights include Cool Brews. Hot Eats, the 12th Annual Winter Beer Festival (Feb. 24-25), Founder's Brewing Company KBS Week (March 6-11, 2017) and plenty of beer dinners and tap takeovers at Grand Rapids craft breweries. Events run through March 15.

GR Boat Show

You'll find everything from Motor Yachts, Cruisers, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, and Ski and Wakeboard Inboards to Pontoon Boats -- overall more than 5 acres of boats at the Grand Rapids Boat Show. Displays and special events continue through Sunday at DeVos Place.

Bill Engvall

Comedian Bill Engvall brings his "Here's Your Sign" routine -- and more -- to to DeVos Performance Hall. Shows are at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday.

