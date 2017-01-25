Behind the scenes at 20 Monroe Live

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids newest entertainment venue is a week away from opening in downtown Grand Rapids.

My West Michigan's Jennifer Pascua was able to see what's happening inside 20 Monroe Live as construction crews and staff prepare to welcome in guests at its first show on Feb. 1, 2017.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, workers installed the buildings new marquee. The LED sign is 23 feet long, seven feet high, and weighs more than 600 pounds.

The headlining act is Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Some of the other acts scheduled to play there next month include Lynyrd Skynard, Shinedown and the Dropkick Murphys.

