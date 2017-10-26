Iceman Cometh

The 2017 Bell’s Beer Iceman Cometh Challenge will be held November 4, 2017. The mountain bike race starts in downtown Kalkaska and finishes thirty miles later at Timber Ridge RV & Recreation Resort in Traverse City. The event attracts competitive cyclists from Mexico, Canada and 38 states. Ages range from 1.5 years to 80 years of age. Their ability levels vary from first time racers to Olympians. There are also many events after the race. For more information, please visit www.iceman.com

