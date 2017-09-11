Books to read this September

Underground Airlines

Adult Fiction – Book Club Book: Underground Airlines by Ben H. Winters

NOW A NATIONAL BESTSELLER

A New York Times Bestseller; a Goodreads Choice finalist; named one of the Best Books of the Year by NPR, Slate, Publishers Weekly, Hudson Bookseller, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Kirkus Reviews, AudioFile Magazine, and Amazon

It is the present-day, and the world is as we know it: smartphones, social networking and Happy Meals. Save for one thing: the Civil War never occurred.

A young black man calling himself Victor has struck a bargain with federal law enforcement, working as a bounty hunter for the US Marshall Service in exchange for his freedom. He's got plenty of work. In this version of America, slavery continues in four states called "the Hard Four." On the trail of a runaway known as Jackdaw, Victor arrives in Indianapolis knowing that something isn't right--with the case file, with his work, and with the country itself.

As he works to infiltrate the local cell of a abolitionist movement called the Underground Airlines, tracking Jackdaw through the back rooms of churches, empty parking garages, hotels, and medical offices, Victor believes he's hot on the trail. But his strange, increasingly uncanny pursuit is complicated by a boss who won't reveal the extraordinary stakes of Jackdaw's case, as well as by a heartbreaking young woman and her child--who may be Victor's salvation.

Victor believes himself to be a good man doing bad work, unwilling to give up the freedom he has worked so hard to earn. But in pursuing Jackdaw, Victor discovers secrets at the core of the country's arrangement with the Hard Four, secrets the government will preserve at any cost.

Underground Airlines is a ground-breaking novel, a wickedly imaginative thriller, and a story of an America that is more like our own than we'd like to believe.

Adult Non-Fiction: Evicted – Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond

WINNER OF THE 2017 PULITZER PRIZE FOR GENERAL NONFICTION

In Evicted, Harvard sociologist and MacArthur "Genius" Matthew Desmond follows eight families in Milwaukee as they struggle to keep a roof over their heads. Hailed as "wrenching and revelatory" (The Nation), "vivid and unsettling" (New York Review of Books), Evicted transforms our understanding of poverty and economic exploitation while providing fresh ideas for solving one of 21st-century America's most devastating problems. Its unforgettable scenes of hope and loss remind us of the centrality of home, without which nothing else is possible.

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER - WINNER OF THE NATIONAL BOOK CRITICS CIRCLE AWARD FOR NONFICTION - WINNER OF THE PEN/JOHN KENNETH GALBRAITH AWARD FOR NONFICTION - WINNER OF THE ANDREW CARNEGIE MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE IN NONFICTION - FINALIST FOR THE LOS ANGELES TIMES BOOK PRIZE - WINNER OF THE 2017 HILLMAN PRIZE FOR BOOK JOURNALISM - WINNER OF THE CHICAGO TRIBUNE HEARTLAND PRIZE

NAMED ONE OF THE BEST BOOKS OF THE YEAR by The New York Times Book Review - The Boston Globe - The Washington Post - NPR - Entertainment Weekly - The New Yorker - Bloomberg - Esquire - Buzzfeed - Fortune - San Francisco Chronicle - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Politico - The Week - Bookpage - Kirkus Reviews - Amazon - Barnes and Noble Review - Apple - Library Journal - Chicago Public Library - Publishers Weekly - Booklist - Shelf Awareness

Local: Great Lakes Island Escapes – Ferries and Bridges to Adventure by Maureen Dunphy

The Great Lakes Basin is the largest surface freshwater system on Earth. The more than 30,000 islands dotted throughout the basin provide some of the best ways to enjoy the Great Lakes. While the vast majority of these islands can only be reached by private boat or plane, a surprising number of islands-each with its own character and often harboring more than a bit of intrigue in its history-can be reached by merely taking a ferry ride, or crossing a bridge, offering everyone the chance to experience a variety of island adventures.

Great Lakes Island Escapes: Ferries and Bridges to Adventure explores in depth over 30 of the Great Lakes Basin islands accessible by bridge or ferry and introduces more than 50 additional islands. Thirty-eight chapters include helpful information about getting to each featured island, what to expect when you get there, the island's history, and what natural and historical sites and cultural attractions are available to visitors. Each chapter lists special island events, where to get more island information, and how readers can help support the island. Author Maureen Dunphy made numerous trips to a total of 135 islands that are accessible by ferry or bridge in the Great Lakes Basin. On each trip, Dunphy was accompanied by a different friend or relative who provided her another adventurer's perspective through which to view the island experience.

Great Lakes Island Escapes covers islands on both sides of the international border between the United States and Canada and features islands in both the lakes and the waterways that connect them. Anyone interested in island travel or learning more about the Great Lakes will delight in this comprehensive collection.

Banned Book Month - September - Young Adult: The Chocolate War by Robert Cormier

One of the most controversial YA novels of all time, The Chocolate War is a modern masterpiece that speaks to fans of S. E. Hinton's The Outsiders and John Knowles's A Separate Peace.

After suffering rejection from seven major publishers, The Chocolate War made its debut in 1974, and quickly became a bestselling--and provocative--classic for young adults. This chilling portrait of an all-boys prep school casts an unflinching eye on the pitfalls of conformity and corruption in our most elite cultural institutions.

"Masterfully structured and rich in theme; the action is well crafted, well timed, suspenseful."--The New York Times Book Review

"The characterizations of all the boys are superb."--School Library Journal, starred review

"Compellingly immediate. . . . Readers will respect the uncompromising ending."--Kirkus Reviews, starred review

An ALA Best Book for Young Adults

A School Library Journal Best Book of the Year

A Kirkus Reviews Editor's Choice

A New York Times Outstanding Book of the Year

Children: The Day the Crayons Came Home by Drew Daywalt

The companion to the #1 blockbuster bestseller, The Day the Crayons Quit

A Wall Street Journal Best Children's Book of 2015 / A TIME Magazine Top 10 Children's Book of 2015

"Highly anticipated (yes, even for adults)" --Entertainment Weekly

I'm not sure what it is about this kid Duncan, but his crayons sure are a colorful bunch of characters - Having soothed the hurt feelings of one group who threatened to quit, Duncan now faces a whole new group of crayons asking to be rescued. From Maroon Crayon, who was lost beneath the sofa cushions and then broken in two after Dad sat on him; to poor Turquoise, whose head is now stuck to one of Duncan's stinky socks after they both ended up in the dryer together; to Pea Green, who knows darn well that no kid likes peas and who ran away--each and every crayon has a woeful tale to tell and a plea to be brought home to the crayon box.

Look for a special glow-in-the-dark picture Note: make sure to "charge" it under a light first.

Praise for The Day the Crayons Came Home

Winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Picture Book of 2015

A Wall Street Journal Best Book of 2015

One of Parents Magazine's Ten Best Children's Books of 2015

A Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year

"Funnier than the creators' original blockbuster."--Parents Magazine

"Mr. Daywalt's text blends with Mr. Jeffers's illustrations to make a picture book that will have children clamoring for more crayon adventures."--The Wall Street Journal

"Continues its predecessor's pleasing, goofy conceit...Once again, both Daywalt's text and Jeffers' illustrations are endearing."--New York Times Book Review

"By telling stories from the points of view of crayons, giving voices to the small and ignored, Daywalt and Jeffers have created two books that offer plenty of charm and fun, but also make children feel deeply understood."--The Boston Globe

"A masterwork of humor and design . . . Sure to be as popular as The Day the Crayons Quit."--Booklist, starred review

"A brilliant, colorful tale that begs to be read aloud and a must-have for all collections."--School Library Journal, starred review

"Once again, Daywalt and Jeffers create rich emotional lives and personalities for their colorful cast, and it's hard to imagine a reader who won't be delighted."--Publishers Weekly, starred review

"Not only stands on its own merit, but may be even more colorful than the original."--Huffington Post

"Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers once again offer perceptive and frequently hilarious insights...The Day the Crayons Came Home will have readers of all ages chuckling--and will inspire kids' empathy and imagination in equal measure."--BookPage

