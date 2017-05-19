Box Office Buzz: Aliens, pirates and more!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Ron Van Timmeren from Celebration Cinema shows the women on My West Michigan what's new in theaters this weekend!
New in theaters 5/19:
- Alien: Covenant
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
- Everything, Everything
New in theaters 5/26:
- Baywatch
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
For more information on times and tickets, visit www.celebrationcinema.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs