Box Office Buzz: Aliens, pirates and more!

Box Office Mom (Photo: zafer yetik)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Ron Van Timmeren from Celebration Cinema shows the women on My West Michigan what's new in theaters this weekend!

New in theaters 5/19:

Alien: Covenant

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Everything, Everything

New in theaters 5/26:

Baywatch

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

For more information on times and tickets, visit www.celebrationcinema.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV