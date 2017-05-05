Box Office Buzz: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Ron VanTimmeren from Celebration Cinema shows us what's new in theaters.
New in Theaters May 5:
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG-13)
- Tommy's Honour (PG)
New in Theaters May 12:
- Snatched (R)
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (PG-13)
