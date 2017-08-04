Box Office Buzz: The Dark Tower, Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Ron Van Timmeren from Celebration Cinema shows us what's new in theaters in the upcoming weeks!
New in theaters on Aug. 4:
- The Dark Tower
- Detroit
- Kidnap
New in theaters on Aug. 11:
- Annabelle: Creation
- Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
- The Glass Castle
For more information, please visit www.celebrationcinema.com.
